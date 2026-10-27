Rumen Hristov supports Gyurov and Kandev in the runoff

The Deputy Chairman of the UDF Rumen Hristov called on voters to vote in the second round of the presidential elections on November 1 and expressed his support for the presidential candidate pair Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev.

Hristov described the runoff as one of the most important elections in recent years. “The upcoming vote is one of the most important elections in recent years“, he said and pointed out that the two candidates offer radically different paths for the development of Bulgaria.

Call to participate in the vote

In a post on Facebook, Hristov addressed the supporters of the UDF and the democratic community with an appeal to go to the polls. He cited democracy, freedoms and the country's European orientation as reasons for his support.

The deputy chairman of the UDF warned that calls for abstention could lead Bulgaria to move away from its European path. In his argument, he drew a parallel with the government of Zhan Videnov and stated that he feared a return to an authoritarian style of government and economic chaos.

Thus, Hristov took a position in support of Gyurov and Kandev before the decisive second round, with his call aimed at voter activity, not abstention.