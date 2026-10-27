The head of the National Security Service admitted to shortcomings after the Koltuklieva incident

The head of the National Security Service, Major General Emil Tonev, said that he saw mistakes in the actions of the employees in the incident with Sonya Koltuklieva. He confirmed that he submitted his resignation after it was requested of him.

„I submitted my resignation after it was requested of me. I saw mistakes by our employees. A fallen citizen must be helped“, Tonev told journalists. He refused to specify exactly what the shortcomings were, since an internal investigation and legal proceedings are ongoing in the case.

According to the head of the National Security Service, the investigation should clarify whether the employees complied with the rules, requirements and procedures in performing their duties. Tonev did not say whether the incident could have been prevented and did not give a definitive answer as to how he would have reacted if he had been personally present at the scene.

“An investigation is underway, as well as legal proceedings“, he pointed out.

Tonev also commented on the responsibility of security guards in such situations. “We do not order anyone. We follow the procedures as they are“, the head of the service stated.

Major General Tonev confirmed that he had already submitted his resignation, but did not comment on whether he considered the request to be justified. “After I was asked to resign, I submitted it. That is what I can say“, he stated.

When asked whether he would continue to fulfill his duties if the procedure for his release was not completed, Tonev replied: “I will remain in service forever“. He also confirmed that he had spoken with Rumen Radev, describing the conversation as good, without revealing details.

The case began on October 22 in front of the headquarters of the “Progressive Bulgaria“ party in Sofia. After a meeting of the formation, Sonya Koltuklieva tried to ask questions to the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova while she was getting into her official car. After the intervention of an NSO employee, the journalist fell and suffered a shoulder injury. A fracture was diagnosed at the Military Medical Academy.

The Military District Prosecutor's Office brought NSO employee Martin Varadinov as a defendant for causing bodily harm and requested his permanent detention in custody. The presumption of innocence remains in effect until the case is concluded with a final court decision.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Michaela Dotsova, described the incident as unacceptable and stated that she was startled when the car door was opened, but did not see the moment of the collision.

The resignation of the head of the National Security Service does not mean automatic dismissal from office. The decision requires coordination between the president and the Council of Ministers.