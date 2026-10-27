72 signals have been filed with the Central Election Commission for publication by the Council of Ministers

72 signals have been filed with the Central Election Commission due to a publication on the website of the Council of Ministers containing an appeal in support of a certain presidential candidate nominated by an initiative committee. This was reported by the Bulgarian National Radio.

The CEC is familiarizing itself with each of the signals and is about to make a decision on them. The commission has not announced when it will finish considering the individual cases.

Most of the complaints were received on October 26 by e-mail from citizens. At the moment, the name of the candidate, the content of the publication and the specific complaints stated in the signals have not been specified.

Sources: bnrnews.bg