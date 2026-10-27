Georgi Kandev said he was ready to participate in a debate with Kiril Valchev, but asked three questions to which he expects answers before the meeting. Kandev is a vice-presidential candidate in the pair with Andrey Gyurov, and Valchev is a vice-presidential candidate with Iliyana Yotova.

“I am ready to appear in a debate with you, wherever and whenever you say“, Kandev said in a video address. According to him, the conversation will make sense if issues related to the positions and actions of the candidates are clarified before it.

Kandev's three questions

Kandev asked Valchev if he would leave BTA if he ran for vice president. He drew a parallel with his own decision to leave the Ministry of Internal Affairs after 30 years of service, indicating that in this way he showed that he did not want to keep one position while seeking the trust of voters for another.

The second question was related to pardons. Kandev asked Valchev if he would pardon drug traffickers and made a claim about such pardons by Iliyana Yotova. In his third question, he wanted to know whether Valchev would admit that such pardons are a “stain on the presidential institution“.

The claim about the pardons was presented by Kandev as part of his political attack on Yotova and Valchev. The published statement did not indicate a response from Valchev to any of the three questions.

The reason for the exchange of remarks

On election night, Valchev called on Kandev to appear in a debate before the runoff on Sunday. In his response, Kandev stated that manliness is not proven with public remarks, but with actions.

“Manliness is not given with a birth certificate“, said Kandev, adding that a person builds it every day. He indicated that until he receives answers to the questions raised, he considers the debate meaningless.

Sources: darik.bg