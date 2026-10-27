Traffic will be restricted in the Zheleznitsa tunnel on October 29

For six hours on October 29, traffic will be restricted in the Zheleznitsa tunnel on the Struma Motorway, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced.

The temporary organization will be introduced in the area of the facility and will be marked with road signs. The RIA urges drivers to plan their journey with increased caution and to comply with the instructions on site.

„Drivers should drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed, observing the posted road signs“, the road agency states.

The „Zheleznitsa“ tunnel is part of the „Struma“ motorway in Blagoevgrad district and is among the main routes for travel between Sofia and the „Kulata“ border crossing. The restriction may lead to traffic delays in the area, which is why drivers should allow additional travel time.

Sources: novini.bg