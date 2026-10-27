Radev: We are waiting for the investigation into the case of an NSO employee

A decision on the requested resignation of the head of the National Security Service, Major General Emil Tonev, will be made after the results of the investigation by the military prosecutor's office. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding the incident between an NSO employee and a journalist.

„We do not base our decisions on emotions, we base them on clear evidence and facts, we are a state governed by the rule of law. We are waiting for the results of the investigation by the military prosecutor's office," Radev said.

The Prime Minister did not indicate whether he supports the resignation of Major General Tonev, emphasizing the need to first complete the investigation.

Radev to appear at a hearing in parliament

Rumen Radev confirmed that he will participate in the hearing planned for the extraordinary session of the National Assembly. “I have always appeared when the Bulgarian Parliament called me. But I do not interfere in the work and decisions of the Bulgarian National Assembly,“ said the Prime Minister.

He also commented on the runoff in the presidential elections, stating categorically: “We will support Mrs. Yotova“.

The government continues talks on the budget

According to Radev, intensive talks on the budget are continuing with the European Commission. The Prime Minister said that the government insists on preserving the social program despite the recommendations of the European Commission.

Among the priorities mentioned are the preservation of incomes, the increase in pensions, funds for children and maternity, as well as more money for education, culture and sports.

“When we are ready and I hope we can defend our views on the budget, we will inform you“, said Rumen Radev.

Sources: bntnews.bg