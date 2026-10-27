Trifonov: On Sunday we choose between "Petrokhan" and "Buzludzha"

On Sunday, there will be a choice between "Petrokhan" and "Buzludzha". Personally, I don't feel like going to either place. This was stated by the leader of "There is such a people" Slavi Trifonov on Facebook.

He notes that the president is the commander-in-chief of the Bulgarian army. This is the person who leads all army units in order to protect and protect his country and his people, in his words. Imagine him commanding the military parade on St. George's Day. When they report to him, he shouts: "Hello, soldiers!" and everyone responds in chorus. It sounds upbeat. Except that the next president of Bulgaria will not be at all upbeat in this regard, Trifonov points out.

Here is the entire publication by ITN leader Slavi Trifonov:

The president is the commander-in-chief of the Bulgarian army. He is the man who leads all army units in order to protect and safeguard his country and his people. How proud he sounds! Imagine him commanding the military parade on St. George's Day. When they report to him, he shouts: “Hello, soldiers!“ and everyone responds in chorus. It sounds upbeat. Except that the next president of Bulgaria will not be at all upbeat in this regard. Because one option is for the president to be a woman who has as much in common with the army as the army has with great, fluffy hairstyles.

And the other, Gyurov, he has not been to the barracks. He has not smelled service. He does not know what it means to be a soldier and has not carried any marshal's baton in any backpack. He has carried other things. The man has simply not been to the barracks. So, whoever becomes president, by virtue of the Constitution will be the commander-in-chief, but by virtue of common sense it is better for him to remain silent and not speak at all. Can you imagine, in the event of, God forbid, a military conflict, how Yotova or Gyurov would order the Bulgarian generals where to deploy military forces, where to deploy army units and how to act in general? This is ridiculous. And the most ridiculous thing is that on Sunday the choice is between one of the two.

The conclusion is this: God forbid something happens in the next five years so that one of these two will have to make a decision. Rumen Radev said something very stupid on Sunday that the choice now would be between peace and war. And Gyurov said something even more stupid that the choice on Sunday would be between our European future and the Putinization of the country.

I will give a geographical perspective on the choice on Sunday. On Sunday, the choice will be between “Petrokhan“ and “Buzludzha“. Personally, I don't feel like going to either place.