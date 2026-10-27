Radev will support Yotova and sees no mistake in the publication of the MC

Prime Minister Rumen Radev said that he will support Iliyana Yotova in the run-off for the presidential elections and will attend her pre-election event in Veliko Tarnovo. He made his statement during a visit to the city, where a meeting was scheduled with Mayor Daniel Panov, who is also Chairman of the Management Board of the National Association of Municipalities.

„Of course, I will support Mrs. Yotova. After we finish with the mayor of Veliko Tarnovo, I will attend her event“, said Radev. Among the topics of the meeting with Panov are the interaction between the central and local authorities and the current problems facing municipalities.

Radev awaits the results of the investigation into the NSO

Regarding the resignation of the head of the National Security Service, Gen. Emil Tonev, the prime minister stated that there is no new position. Radev said that he awaits the results of the investigation at the Military Prosecutor's Office.

„I already answered this question on Sunday. I have nothing new to add to you. I am waiting for the results of the investigation“, the prime minister said. He added that the government's decisions should be based on evidence and facts, not emotional reactions.

Signals to the CEC about the publication of the Council of Ministers

Radev was also asked whether he considered the publication, distributed through the official channels of the Council of Ministers and related to his support for Yotova, a mistake.

“I don't think so. Our press center has already given a clear explanation and answer on this issue“, said the prime minister. His comment comes after signals to the Central Election Commission about alleged election campaigning through the government website. The initiative committee, appointed by Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, has requested an investigation into whether the rules of the Election Code have been violated.

The Council of Ministers defended the publication with the argument that the Government Information Service is obliged to inform the public about the prime minister's positions. The cabinet also pointed out that at the time of the briefing in question, the election campaign for the second round had not yet begun.

Prime Minister ready to appear in parliament

Regarding the opposition's request for a new parliamentary hearing, Radev said that he would appear before the deputies if summoned. The hearing is expected to cover current topics, including issues related to pardons and murder investigations.

“I have always appeared when the Bulgarian parliament summoned me“, said the prime minister.

Government continues budget talks

Radev announced that the cabinet is conducting intensive negotiations with the European Commission on the state budget. According to him, the government insists on preserving the social program, the increase in pensions, child and maternity benefits, as well as more funds for education, healthcare, culture and sports.

“We are continuing these very difficult negotiations with the European Commission. When we are ready, and I hope that we will defend our views on the budget, we will submit it immediately“, said the Prime Minister.

Sources: nova.bg