Trade Union "Protection" Demands Resignation of Katya Ivkova

Trade Union "Protection" has demanded the resignation of the Minister of Health Katya Ivkova. The organization claims that days before the expected flu epidemic in Bulgaria, there are not enough flu vaccines for children and adults, and those who want them cannot get them on the free market.

„They left the population without flu vaccines, and the flu is knocking on the door“, the union said. They indicated that the only option to purchase vaccines is a trip to Greece.

Second resignation request in a month

From „Protection“ specify that this is their second demand for the resignation of the Minister of Health within a month. According to the union, Ivkova has been in office for six months, but during this period the Ministry of Health has been left “on autopilot“.

The organization criticizes the minister for her public appearances and claims that her contribution to the sector is limited to photos from various places in the country. The union also states that the expectations of tens of thousands of healthcare workers for higher incomes, better working conditions and changes in the system have not been met.

Criticism of the Emergency Care Reform

The main part of the statement is directed at the administrative reform in the Emergency Care and the regional health inspections. From “Protection“ claim that the changes create chaos and could lead to additional problems in the healthcare system.

„For months, it has thrown the Emergency and the Regional Health Insurance Institutions into chaos with its administrative reforms“, the union writes.

In its position, the organization also criticizes the way the ministry responds to the dissatisfaction in the sector. „Protection“ claims that an attempt is being made through power structures to force critics to silence.

The union insists that Katya Ivkova resign and makes the same call to Prime Minister Rumen Radev. The published position does not indicate whether the minister or the Council of Ministers have responded to the demands.

Sources: news.bg