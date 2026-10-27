CEC announces results: 23% turnout and runoff

The Central Election Commission announced the final results of the first round of the presidential elections, held on October 25, 2026. 1,525,034 voters out of a total of 6,584,025 people with the right to vote went to the polls. This corresponds to a voter turnout of 23.16%, rounded to 23%.

The candidate pairs Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev and Iliana Yotova – Kiril Valchev will go to the runoff on November 1. Yotova and Valchev received 528,951 valid votes, and Gyurov and Kandev – 486,232 votes.

The vote did not produce a president in the first round

The CEC announced that the president and vice president were not elected in the first round, since more than half of the voters did not participate in the vote and no candidate pair received more than half of the actual votes.

„No president and vice president of the republic were elected“, the CEC announced.

Third in the ranking are Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin with 190,894 votes. They are followed by Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov with 70,118 votes, Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva with 57,633 votes, and Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova with 36,414 votes.

The runoff is on November 1

In the first round, 67,353 voters chose the option “I do not support anyone“. After the official scheduling of the second round, a new election campaign begins, which must end 24 hours before the vote.

The vote on November 1 will determine the president and vice president of Bulgaria for the next term.

Sources: bntnews.bg