Radev: Projects for key highways to be ready by year

Projects for key highways and strategic road sites must be prepared within a year. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev after a meeting with the Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Daniel Panov and Regional Minister Ivan Shishkov.

The government plans to accelerate the preparation of infrastructure projects in Northern Bulgaria. The goal is to start construction of the Prisovskite bends and the Northern road junction of Veliko Tarnovo in mid-2027.

Construction near Veliko Tarnovo is planned for 2027.

Designing the reconstruction of the Prisovskite bends has already begun. It is expected that the necessary projects will be prepared and the detailed development plan will be approved in the next six months.

“The assurances at the moment are that in the middle of next year we will be able to start construction“, said Ivan Shishkov.

A similar schedule has been set for the Northern Road Junction, which should take part of the car flow out of the city. The Regional Ministry and the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency will have to accelerate the work on preparing the site.

Mayor Daniel Panov indicated as the most urgent problems the landslide near the “Trapezitsa“ fortress, the Prisovskite bends and the construction of the Northern Road Junction. According to him, the three sites are related to safety and traffic relief in Veliko Tarnovo.

A public procurement has already been awarded for the landslide near “Trapezitsa“. The procedure is expected to be completed by the end of November and a contractor will be selected. Concrete barriers have been placed in the area, and traffic is organized in one direction due to dangerous landslide processes.

The repair of the „Topli dol“ tunnel must be completed in stages

Before the meeting in Veliko Tarnovo, Rumen Radev and Ivan Shishkov inspected the repair of the „Topli dol“ tunnel on the „Hemus“ highway. According to the Prime Minister, the builders are working in two shifts to restore traffic through the facility for the Christmas holidays. The final completion of the repair is expected by Easter.

The repair began in 2025 as an urgent matter, but was subsequently interrupted several times. „It cannot be postponed any longer. We have taken all measures to complete it on time“, said Radev.

Funds have been provided for the Ruse-Makaza route

The draft budget for 2027 has provided funds to begin designing the entire route from Ruse to Makaza, including the necessary development plans.

Within about two weeks, it is expected that the preparation of a detailed development plan for the section from the Byala bypass to Veliko Tarnovo will be commissioned. Shishkov said that in 2027, the design of large infrastructure projects will be accelerated.

An additional 2 million leva have been provided to strengthen design activities. According to Radev, the lack of ready-made projects, expropriation procedures and permits is among the main reasons for the delay in large road projects.

The government negotiates with the EC on the budget deficit

The prime minister linked the implementation of infrastructure projects to the negotiations with the European Commission on the 2027 budget. According to him, the cabinet is seeking to reduce the deficit without giving up on social payments and investments in municipalities.

“There are really difficult negotiations underway. But there are red lines from which we cannot retreat. These are pensions, maternity, tax breaks for children, wage increases and income guarantees“, said Radev.

The prime minister pointed out that the European Commission's recommendations are to reduce the deficit from 5.7% to below 4%, and if possible to 3.5%. He described the task as ambitious and linked it to securing European funding in the coming years.

Radev said that the cabinet will seek to increase revenues through broader digitalization and changes in collection, rather than talking about “cutting“ spending. Defense also remains among the top priorities in the budget due to Bulgaria's commitments to NATO.

Sources: nova.bg