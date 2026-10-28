The Central Election Commission will draw lots to determine the order of the addresses of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates participating in the run-off on November 1. The public procedure will be held from 10:30 a.m. in the National Assembly building.

The presidential candidate pairs Iliyana Yotova – Kiril Valchev and Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev will appear in the second round. Their addresses will be broadcast on the programs of the Bulgarian National Television and the Bulgarian National Radio on October 30 – the last day of the election campaign between the two rounds. Each candidate pair has the right to make a speech lasting up to 10 minutes.

The order will be determined by envelopes

The draw will be public. Envelopes of the same size will be placed in the box, each of which will contain the names of the candidates admitted to a new election and the name of the party, coalition or initiative committee that nominated them.

“The order of the drawn envelopes determines the sequence of the candidates' speeches“, the CEC indicated. Thus, the first envelope drawn will determine which of the two pairs will address the voters first.

The difference in the first round is 42,719 votes

The run-off was reached after neither candidate pair received the required majority in the first round. Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev collected 528,951 valid votes, and Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev - 486,232 votes. The difference between the two pairs is 42,719 votes.

The final ranking of the candidates determined these two pairs as participants in the second round of the presidential elections, scheduled for November 1.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bta.bg, campaigns.darik.bg