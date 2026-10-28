The capsized ship "Horiv" is expected in the Bulgarian zone

The capsized cargo ship "Horiv" is expected to enter the Bulgarian zone of responsibility in the Black Sea in the next 24 hours. Its movement is being monitored in real time by the Bulgarian institutions, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced.

The Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov held a meeting at which options for action were agreed to guarantee the security of shipping in the area.

“The movement of the ship is being monitored continuously“, the Ministry of Transport and Communications announced.

Information on the development of the situation will be updated in a timely manner. Regular notices to mariners are also planned to be issued to warn vessels in the area of the possible navigational hazard.

Navy to conduct an inspection

A Navy ship will be sent to inspect the capsized vessel. The aim is to obtain up-to-date information on the condition and location of the “Horiv“ as it entered the Bulgarian zone of responsibility.

The vessel sent a distress signal on October 23 after an alleged drone strike. This occurred 13 nautical miles off the coast of the Romanian city of Constanta. After the incident, the vessel capsized and began to move under the influence of sea currents and weather conditions.

The data on the alleged strike still does not establish who was behind it. It has been confirmed that the ship poses a potential danger to shipping and that Bulgarian institutions are preparing actions in the event of its entry into the area for which Bulgaria is responsible.

Sources: dnes.bg, bntnews.bg, maritime.bg