Over 70 fake disability stickers seized in Blagoevgrad

Over 70 fake disability stickers have been seized in Blagoevgrad since the beginning of the year. Officers of “Parkings and Garages“ have also identified numerous cases in which foreign coupons or photocopies are used to park for free in designated spaces.

The latest case described is from a few days ago. Three photocopies of the same coupon were found in a car parked on a bracket. According to the manager of “Parkings and Garages“ Boyko Pandurski, the owner admitted that he was giving the copies to neighbors and relatives.

Another way to circumvent the rules is to make homemade coupons. “Handmade without the mayor's signature, without the municipality's seal, without a hologram sticker“, describes Pandurski. According to him, the officers recognize the irregular documents during inspection.

A foreign ticket is used only in the presence of the entitled person

It is also a violation to use a ticket of a person with a disability when he is not in the car. Establishing these cases is more difficult, since the document may have been regularly issued, but be used by another driver without the presence of the entitled person.

“A person who is a passenger in the car and has the right to travel cannot give his ticket, and a sighted person can go and park without it“, says Borislav Lazarov, chairman of the Regional Organization of the Blind in Blagoevgrad. He points out that the shortage of spaces leaves people with disabilities without access to the parking spaces designated for them.

A national electronic register is proposed

„Parkings and garages“ propose the creation of an electronic national register, through which, upon inspection, it would be possible to establish whether the ticket was issued regularly and whether the TELK decision of the entitled person is valid.

In the event of a violation, a sanction is imposed in the amount of the bracket fee, which in Blagoevgrad is 17 euros and 90 cents. For people with disabilities, each abuse means one less free space.

Sources: bntnews.bg