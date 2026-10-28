Stoyanov: Risks in the Black Sea are growing every day

The security risks in the Black Sea are growing with each passing day and Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey must have a common and adequate response. This was stated by the Minister of Defense Dimitar Stoyanov at a trilateral meeting in Sofia with the military ministers and chiefs of defense of the three countries.

„The three countries must react together in every situation so that we can ensure freedom of navigation“, said Stoyanov. According to him, the lines of communication should not be interrupted, and the meeting will not remain the only one.

Bulgaria proposes a coordination mechanism

The talks are attended by the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, the Romanian Minister of Defense Stefan-Radu Oprea and the Deputy Chief of Defense of Romania Lieutenant General Dragos-Dumitru Iacob. Turkey is represented by the Minister of Defense Yaşar Güler and the Chief of Defense General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

The meeting was convened after attacks on merchant ships in the economic zone, territorial sea and adjacent area in the Black Sea. Bulgaria will propose the creation of a coordination mechanism between the three countries, which would allow for faster coordination and response to a new threat.

„It is necessary to have a coordination mechanism between the three countries in order to be able to react even faster in any such situation“, said Dimitar Stoyanov.

The minister specified that Bulgaria has no sovereignty in its economic zone. However, shipping security and actions in the event of incidents were among the main topics of the meeting.

The ship „Horiv“ enters Bulgarian zone

Stoyanov announced that the capsized ship “Horiv“, which was hit off the coast of Constanta, entered the Bulgarian economic zone and was approaching the territorial sea.

“The Navy, together with the Ministry of Transport, have taken the necessary measures to monitor the situation and, if necessary, react“, the minister said.

According to him, the meeting did not discuss a memorandum on the absence of military actions in the Black Sea, directed at Russia or any other country. Political messages and possible military measures were discussed, which must be jointly agreed by the three countries.

A decision on two memorandums is pending

Stoyanov also announced that the Council of Ministers must make a decision on two memorandums. One is for Bulgaria's inclusion in a project to counter low-flying threats, including drones.

The second document is related to the acquisition of "Mika" anti-aircraft missiles for patrol ships. According to the minister, these projects are part of the efforts to modernize the Bulgarian army and respond to modern threats.

The investigation into the origin of the drones that hit commercial ships in the Bulgarian economic zone is under the leadership of the Military Prosecutor's Office. Stoyanov said that only the prosecutor's office can provide information on the findings in the case.

Sources: bntnews.bg