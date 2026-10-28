DPS: The head of the Burgas prison personally ordered mayors to vote in prison, not at liberty

The DPS accused the director of the Burgas prison of knowing in advance that the mayors of Belitsa and Sungurlare would remain in custody. The claim was made by Kalin Stoyanov in parliament and is related to letters to the two municipalities about the voting of the mayors behind bars.

According to Stoyanov, the court hearing was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. At 16:28, the prison director sent a letter to the Belitsa municipality, informing that Mayor Radoslav Revanski would vote in the Burgas prison.

„The meeting was scheduled for 17:30 on Thursday. But at 16:28, the Burgas prison director sent a letter to the Belitsa municipality, informing that Radoslav Revanski would vote in the Burgas prison“, Kalin Stoyanov said.

An identical letter was also sent to the mayor of Sungurlare, Dimitar Gavazov, but at 17:04. According to Stoyanov, this was about half an hour before the start of the hearing and before the court ruled on the detention measures.

The DPS defined the arrests as political pressure

Hamid Hamid stated that the presented data show a political demonstration and pressure on a parliamentary group, a political party and the mayors nominated by it.

„From everything presented here, it is obvious that these arrests are a political demonstration and political pressure on a parliamentary group, on a political party and the mayors of this political party“, said Hamid Hamid.

The BNT information does not indicate a reaction from the director of the prison in Burgas, the prosecutor's office or the court to the allegations of the DPS.

Sources: bntnews.bg