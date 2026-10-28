Container ship attacked by drones near Kaliakra

The container ship CONTSHIP JET was hit in a drone attack in the Black Sea near Cape Kaliakra. The ship flies a Liberian flag and was traveling to the Romanian port of Constanta after departing from the Israeli port of Haifa.

According to information from Maritime.bg, the vessel was located about 16 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra. The crew began evacuation on life rafts, and according to preliminary data, the sailors abandoned the ship.

The Ministry of Defense is aware of the incident. A statement from the department is expected. There is no information yet on the condition of the crew members or the extent of the damage to the CONTSHIP JET.

Another incident with a merchant ship

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks with air and sea drones against merchant ships near the Bulgarian and Romanian coasts in October.

According to Maritime.bg, several vessels have been sunk and others have been damaged in previous similar incidents. Among the ships mentioned are the ROYAD MAMMADOV, ALFA WATAN and HS DIGNITY, as well as ABLE and CHELSEA-3.

Amid the new incident, a meeting of the defense ministers of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania is being held in Sofia. There is currently no official statement indicating the perpetrator of the attack or the reasons why CONTSHIP JET was chosen as a target.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, maritime.bg