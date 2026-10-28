The head of the Burgas prison: I followed the decision of the CEC

The director of the Burgas prison Nikolay Stoyanov stated that the notifications to the municipalities of Belitsa and Sungurlare about the voting of the detained mayors Radoslav Revanski and Dimitar Gavazov were sent in implementation of a decision of the Central Election Commission. He denied that the prison management knew in advance what the court would rule.

His explanation was in response to a claim by MRF MP Kalin Stoyanov that the employees were aware that the two mayors would remain in custody even before the Burgas District Court ruled on their detention measures.

What does the Central Election Commission decision provide for

„I have implemented a decision of the Central Election Commission, according to which we must notify the municipalities by October 22 that the mayors of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski and Sungurlare Dimitar Gavazov are in the territory of the detention facility and will exercise their right to vote here“, said Nikolay Stoyanov.

We are talking about Decision No. 60-PVR of August 28, 2026. According to point 22 of it, the heads of the places for detention must notify the relevant municipal administrations of the persons included in the electoral rolls no later than 48 hours before the start of election day. The decision explicitly states the date of October 22.

The purpose of the notification is for the detainees who have the right to vote to be removed from the lists at their permanent address. This prevents them from being included in two polling stations at the same time.

The letters were sent before the court decision

The notifications to the municipalities of Belitsa and Sungurlare were sent on October 22. This happened before the Burgas District Court ruled on the permanent arrest of Revanski and Gavazov, but after the two had already been detained.

According to Nikolay Stoyanov, the prison's actions were an administrative procedure related to the organization of the vote. The CEC's decision itself does not imply prior knowledge of the court's future ruling.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg