Dimitar Stoyanov: Three naval drones hit a container ship near Shabla

A container ship was hit by three naval drones about 21 nautical miles from Shabla. Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov announced the attack after a trilateral meeting with his colleagues from Romania and Turkey in Sofia. No data was provided on the nationality of the ship, the condition of the crew or the extent of the damage.

“While this meeting was taking place, a container ship was hit in the adjacent sea by three naval drones“, Stoyanov said. According to him, the distance to Shabla is approximately 21 nautical miles.

Trilateral Security Mechanism

The meeting was attended by Turkish Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Romanian Defense Minister Stefan Radu-Oprya. The talks were devoted to security measures in the Black Sea against the backdrop of attacks on commercial vessels.

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey have adopted a joint statement condemning drone attacks on civilian shipping. Stoyanov said that the incidents create serious risks for the security of maritime transport and called for an immediate cessation of the attacks.

The three countries have reached an agreement on the establishment of a trilateral coordination mechanism in the Black Sea. It will include regular consultations, exchange of information and the definition of additional practical measures for regional security. It is also planned to improve early warning systems.

New meetings are coming

“Through it, Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey will hold regular consultations, exchange information with each other and determine the next practical measures“, said the Minister of Defense.

During the meeting, Stoyanov emphasized that the three countries are Black Sea countries and NATO allies, which bear a common responsibility for the safety of maritime transport. The ministers agreed to organize new talks to continue cooperation in a short time.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg