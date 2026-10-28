Bulgaria to acquire 32 VL MICA missiles for the Navy

Bulgaria will acquire 32 VL MICA anti-aircraft missiles for the air defense systems of the multifunctional patrol ships of the Navy. The government has approved the country's accession to a framework agreement between France and Denmark for the joint acquisition of missile systems, the government press service announced.

The decision authorizes the Minister of Defense to conduct negotiations and sign the agreement between the defense ministries of the three countries.

„The project provides for the supply of 32 VL MICA anti-aircraft missiles and related services.“

The project is included in the National Plan for Investment in the European Defense Industry under the SAFE instrument, with France as the lead country. The planned missiles are intended for arming the new multifunctional patrol ships of the Bulgarian Navy.

The National Assembly must approve the cost

The government decision is part of the procedure for the implementation of the project, but at this stage it does not determine the final price and delivery terms. These parameters must be recorded in an individual order to the framework agreement.

The next step is for the National Assembly to adopt a draft investment cost. After parliamentary approval, the individual order can be signed according to the template to the framework agreement.

It will specify the specific financial parameters, deadlines for implementation and services related to the delivery. Until the completion of these stages, no final cost of the project and exact date for receiving the missiles have been announced.

Sources: bntnews.bg