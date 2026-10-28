There will be no refugee camp in Sredets

A refugee camp in Sredets will not be built. The Council of Ministers has decided to take away the property intended for the center from the State Agency for Refugees and return it to the regional governor for management.

A similar decision was made for a property in Simeonovgrad. This eliminates the possibility of building closed-type centers for accommodating persons seeking international protection on both plots of land.

The land in Sredets is about 300 acres

The initial plans envisaged the center in Sredets to be located on a plot of about 300 acres. The property includes destroyed barracks and an old military training ground.

The case caused tension in the city after the property was granted free of charge to the State Agency for Refugees in February. Residents of Sredets declared themselves against the intention and organized a petition.

Mayor Ivan Kichev and the Municipal Council opposed the project. In June, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that plans to build a refugee camp in Sredets would not be implemented.

With its decision, the Council of Ministers terminates the provision of the property for the needs of the State Agency for Refugees. The land will once again be managed by the regional governor, and the planned center will not be built on this site.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg