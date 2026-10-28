The Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed condolences for the victims of the train accident in Spain

Prime Minister Rumen Radev expressed his condolences on the social network "Ex" to the families and relatives of those who died in the train accident in Spain.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain, which took lives and injured many people", the Prime Minister wrote. He wishes all victims a speedy and full recovery and expresses his sympathy for all those affected by the tragedy.

"At this difficult moment, Bulgaria stands in solidarity with the people of Spain. Our thoughts are with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish authorities and services, who are working tirelessly to provide assistance to the victims," Radev said on the social network.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

“In this moment of grief, we express our sincere sympathy to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We express solidarity and our thoughts are with the people of Spain“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a publication in Ex.

80 people injured

According to the regional government of the autonomous region of Castilla-La Mancha, the number of confirmed victims has reached at least 64 people. According to Er Te Ve, 80 people were injured.

Of these, 30 were hospitalized with minor injuries and 50 with more serious injuries. Some of the seriously injured are in critical condition.

More than 500 people were traveling on the two trains involved in the incident in the Urda area. The work of the rescue teams continues, with authorities still searching the carriages and the scene of the accident.

Sources: dariknews.bg