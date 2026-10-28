The Cabinet proposes the dismissal of Admiral Eftimov

The Council of Ministers proposes to the President to issue a decree on the dismissal of Admiral Emil Vassilev Eftimov from the position of Chief of Defense and from military service, effective January 2, 2027. The government press service announced the proposal.

The decision was made after a report was submitted by Admiral Eftimov in accordance with Article 163 of the Law on Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria. Thus, the procedure passes to the President, who must issue a decree.

The report was submitted at the end of September

Admiral Eftimov submitted a report on his dismissal from military service at the end of September. The proposal of the Council of Ministers envisages that the termination of his service will be combined with his dismissal from the post of Chief of Defense.

At the moment, no successor to Eftimov has been named. Until a presidential decree is issued, the dismissal is not final, and the government's proposal remains the next formal step in the procedure.

Sources: news.bg