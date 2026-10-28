Construction of the “Yana Yazova” garden has begun in the “Vitosha - Simeonovo Hydroelectric Power Plant” district

The Mayor of the Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev, the Mayor of the “Lozenets” district Konstantin Pavlov and the Deputy Mayor for Ecology Nikolay Nedelkov broke ground on the “Yana Yazova” garden in the “Vitosha - Simeonovo Hydroelectric Power Plant” district. The new park will provide a space for recreation and sports for the neighborhood.

„In addition to creating a park that has been missing in the neighborhood so far, I want this to be a place for the community. A place where families can gather and everyone can find time for movement and rest. Parks and green spaces have a direct impact on our quality of life“, said Mayor Vasil Terziev.

The event was also attended by Dr. Petar Velichkov, a literary historian, textologist, journalist, researcher of the writer Yana Yazova. In the period 1987 - 1989, Yazova's novels "Levski", "Benkovski" and "Shipka", which he prepared for publication based on surviving drafts, were published, which make up the trilogy "Balkans". Later, he supervised and arranged the publication of her remaining works that were not published during her lifetime.

Garden "Yana Yazova" will be located on an area of 2,329 sq. m near the street of the same name.

„The preparation of the terrain for the start of construction of the new park continued for at least 7 years. I believe that the place will become the heart of the neighborhood and will be the center of public life“, said the mayor of the Lozenets district Konstantin Pavlov.

“A park is not only a place for relaxation, but also a place for memory”, said Petar Velichkov.

The project provides for recreation and sports areas connected to the main alley. There will be a multifunctional playground with a basketball hoop, a stage with amphitheatrically arranged seats, an outdoor gym and playgrounds for two age groups. A lawn for games and gatherings, picnic tables, a drinking water corner, a fenced area for dogs and an automated toilet are also planned.

A large part of the existing large trees will be preserved, and the new landscaping will include long-lasting plant species. Access for people with disabilities is ensured to all areas of the park, and at least half of the play facilities will also be accessible to children with disabilities.

A large part of the existing trees will be preserved, and the new landscaping will include long-lasting plant species. Access for people with disabilities will be ensured.

The mayor pointed out that the first sod is the result of consistent work on decisions about the terrain, expropriation, preparation of the project and securing financing and a contractor. An important part of the preparation was also the conversation with the residents of the neighborhood. He especially thanked the team of the “Lozenets“ district and Mr. Pavlov for their efforts on the project, as well as the citizens who shared their ideas.

The municipality works both to preserve and maintain existing green spaces and to create new parks and gardens in the neighborhoods. Among the major projects is the “Green Ring“, which will transform a 30-kilometer green corridor into a park and connect over 30 neighborhoods. Work continues on adopting the detailed development plan for Borisova Gradina and on the ecological restoration of the lakes in the South Park. Among the new neighborhood spaces are the “Kukuryak“ park in the “Ovcha Kupel“ area and the park in “Mladost 3“, on which work has already begun. A “Zdraveto“ park is also being prepared. The initiative "New Forest of Sofia" continues, within the framework of which new saplings are being planted.

The total value of the "Yana Yazova" garden project is about 1.6 million euros. The European grant is 443,928 euros, and the remaining funds are the municipality's own contribution. The project is financed under the "Regional Development" Program 2021-2027 and with funds from the Sofia Municipality - "Lozenets" district. All activities are expected to be completed by November 27, 2027.