Blockade expected at "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo"

The border crossings "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" may be completely blocked for heavy goods vehicles on October 29. The blockade was imposed by truck drivers on Turkish territory at the points "Kapıkule-Kapitan Andreevo" and "Hamzabeyli-Lesovo" in the direction of exit from Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. The restriction is expected to apply in both directions for trucks.

The protest is not expected to affect the passage of passenger cars and buses. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Bulgarian citizens use alternative routes if possible and follow the instructions of the Turkish authorities until traffic normalizes.

Pile-up of trucks and a conversation between ministers

Due to the pile-up of trucks, the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev held an urgent telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. The two discussed the possibilities for a quick solution and restoration of normal passage through “Kapitan Andreevo“.

The situation is complicated by the reconstruction and modernization of the checkpoint, where part of the routes are temporarily closed. Additional delays are caused by increased control over compliance with the rule for a stay of up to 90 days within 180 days in the Schengen area for third-country nationals. Traffic traditionally increases before the Turkish national holiday on October 29.

According to data presented by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, between 08:00 and 18:00 on October 28, 418 trucks were processed at the exit and none at the entrance through “Kapitan Andreevo“. In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,304 trucks have passed through the checkpoint, of which 279 were entering and 1,025 were leaving for Turkey.

Helpline numbers

„We are working in full coordination with the Turkish side and the competent Bulgarian institutions to reduce the number of truck columns at the border as quickly as possible“, said Georgi Peev.

If consular or crisis assistance is needed, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Edirne at +90 2842140617. The emergency hotline outside working hours is +90 533 629 81 64.

Emergency alerts are also received on the 24-hour telephone numbers of the Situation Center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +359 2 948 24 04, +359 2 971 38 56 and +359 893 339 616.

Sources: bta.bg