Road conditions: restrictions on highways and borders

The road conditions in the country are complicated by repairs on highways, temporary traffic organization and expected restrictions on traffic for trucks to Turkey. At the border crossings "Kapitan Andreevo" and "Lesovo" the passage of trucks in both directions may be stopped due to a protest on Turkish territory. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that passenger cars and buses are not expected to be affected.

According to data presented by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, between 08:00 and 18:00, 418 trucks were processed at the exit and none at the entrance through "Kapitan Andreevo". In the last 24 hours, a total of 1,304 trucks have passed through the checkpoint, of which 1,025 are headed to Turkey.

Repairs on the main routes

Until 17:00, traffic on the Danube Bridge near Ruse is carried out in two directions in one lane. Vehicles are allowed to pass at intervals of 20 minutes in each direction due to the installation of drainage facilities. The main repair of the bridge must be completed by December 3. The ferry lines Oryahovo-Beket and Svishtov-Zimnich remain temporarily suspended due to the low level of the Danube.

On the “Hemus“ highway, traffic towards Sofia in the area of the “Topli Dol“ tunnel is carried out in two directions through the pipe to Varna. The dimensions of the vehicles are limited – up to 4.50 meters high and up to 3.75 meters wide. In the Shumen region between the 350th and 363rd kilometers, traffic has also been transferred to the two-way lane to Varna.

On the “Trakia“ motorway, the speed is limited to 100 km/h in sections between the 33rd and 39th kilometers in the direction of Burgas, as well as in the Stara Zagora region. On the “Maritsa“ motorway towards “Kapitan Andreevo“, cars pass in one lane in three sections between the 108th and 111th kilometers, with a speed of up to 50 km/h.

On the “Struma“ motorway Between the 16th and 18th kilometers in the direction of Sofia, work is being done on the slopes and between 10:00 and 16:00, traffic is being restricted in the outer active lane. On October 29, a temporary organization will be introduced for six hours in the “Zheleznitsa“ tunnel. The RIA states: “Drivers should drive with increased caution and appropriate speed“.

Snow in the highlands and latest reports

Precipitation is expected in the mountains, with snow turning to snow above 1500-1700 meters. The main affected areas are Stara Planina, Vitosha, Rila and Pirin. Moderate to strong northeasterly winds are forecast, about 6 degrees at 1200 meters and about 0 degrees at 2000 meters. The conditions in the open and high parts are complicated.

According to the latest operational report of the General Directorate “ Fire Safety and Population Protection“, 83 accident reports were received during the day. 50 fires were extinguished, 15 of which caused direct material damage. 32 rescue and relief operations were carried out, and one citizen was injured in the fires.

The Ministry of Interior reports 13 serious road accidents for October 27, in which two people died and 16 were injured. One serious and 29 minor accidents with one injured person were registered in Sofia.

Sources: fakti.bg, nova.bg