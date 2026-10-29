Bears entered yards and attacked beehives in Malo Buchino

A bear entered yards in the villa area of Malo Buchino on two consecutive days - Saturday and Sunday. Village residents report that ducks, chickens and beehives have been attacked, and some of them are worried that the animals may again approach homes and children in the area.

The first incident occurred on Saturday around 10 p.m. Vasil says that he heard his dogs barking, and then found that the duck enclosure had been demolished. When he shone a flashlight into the yard, he saw a bear's head behind a walnut tree.

„After a while I see her in the middle of the yard, looking for the other ducks. I went out, it started to run, but at one point it stood up on its hind legs and started looking at me“, says Vasil.

Neighbors came to help and for about an hour used batons and lanterns to chase the animal away. However, the bear returned until the ducks were brought back into the house. When they met again, Vasil and his wife started banging on pots, but the animal did not immediately move away. It ran away after more people came nearby.

Damage to hives and second return

Another resident of the villa area – Svetoslav, has found damage to his beehives. According to him, two hives have been demolished and five have been destroyed. The recordings from his cameras have shown two appearances of the bear – the animal returned about an hour after being frightened to continue feeding.

„Two beehives were demolished. Five beehives were destroyed by the bear“, says Svetoslav.

Alerts were filed on the 112 telephone number on Saturday and Sunday. According to Svetoslav, teams from the Regional Forestry Directorate patrolled at night and tried to drive the animal away. Residents assume that there may be two bears - a mother and a cub, but this has not been confirmed.

Damage assessment pending

The mayor of Malo Buchino Emil Etugov also assumes that there may be two animals. He says that he saw a bear about three meters away from him and considered it smaller. According to him, a chicken coop on another street was also attacked that same night, and on Sunday the animal appeared in the area again.

Residents indicate that people live in the villa area year-round. According to Svetoslav, there are about 40 children who walk in the area, and some walk home from school.

The Ministry of Environment and Waters reports that after a report of damage to beehives, experts from the State Forestry Department - Sofia conducted an initial inspection, during which no bear was found. On October 26, experts from the Regional Directorate for Environment and Water - Sofia, representatives of the Forestry Department and the Regional Directorate for Forests inspected the site and found damage to the beehives.

According to initial data, approximately six beehives were destroyed. By order of the Director of the Regional Directorate for Environment and Water, a commission will be appointed to assess the damage and determine compensation.