Possible power supply disruptions in parts of the Pancharevo region

ERM West informs that in the period 03-05.11.2026, overhead power lines to the “Kokalyane“ HPP will be maintained. The power line activities require a change in the power supply scheme for electricity consumers in parts of the Pancharevo region, Sofia Municipality.

Due to the maintenance of energy facilities and the change in the power supply scheme for consumers, for the period from 03 to 05 November 2026 inclusive, power supply disruptions are possible in the villages of Bistritsa, Dolni Pasarel, German, Lozen, Kokalyane and Pancharevo in the Pancharevo region, Sofia Municipality.

ERM West is taking all measures to minimize inconvenience to consumers. The company is constantly ready to respond in case of need.

Information about the areas where planned outages are coming, their duration, as well as whether a specific address falls within their scope, can be found on the ERM Zapad website, in the “Outages" section: https://ermzapad.bg/bg/za-klienta/prekusvania/.

Quick and convenient access to information about power outages in real time is provided by Electrohold's new digital service - a chatbot in Viber, through which users can check for outages - both planned and emergency, using a client number or measurement point number. The chatbot can be found by typing “electrohold“ or “electrohold“ in the Viber search engine.