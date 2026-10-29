VIDEO of the attack on the container ship near Shabla has emerged

A video of the attack with sea drones against the container ship “Contship Jet“ off the Bulgarian Black Sea coast has emerged. The footage was published by the specialized website maritime.bg, which states that it received it from an anonymous source and that the video was verified by three independent sources.

The Liberian-flagged ship was hit in a coordinated strike by three sea drones 16 nautical miles from Cape Kaliakra. After the attack, three holes opened on the starboard side. The container ship later sank.

There were 18 sailors on board - 14 Filipinos and four Ukrainians. No one was injured in the attack. The crew left the vessel and arrived in Varna late in the evening, where the sailors were accommodated in a hotel.

„Contship Jet“ was carrying about 700 containers. The ship was traveling from Haifa, Israel, to Constanta, Romania.

Seawater samples are to be taken at five points along the Bulgarian coast - at Durankulak, Shabla, Cape Kaliakra, Byala and Sozopol. The samples should show whether there is any pollution after the container ship sank.

The initial signal for the incident was given by a maritime patrol aircraft of the French Navy, which was monitoring the sea areas in the Black Sea. A tanker was sent to the damaged ship to provide assistance, and a cutter of the „Border Police“ has sailed to the area.