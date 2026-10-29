A hypothetical scenario for a Russian landing in Varna was played out in Maria Tsintsarova's podcast “Off Air“. The scene is not related to a real military operation or incident, but an excerpt from the conversation caused a dispute on social networks.

The episode was broadcast live on October 28 with the participation of journalist Ruja Raicheva and lawyer Mimi Shishkova. The conversation, which lasted over 1 hour and 40 minutes, was mainly devoted to the presidential elections and the question of who will be the next head of state.

The scenario and reactions

During the discussion, the participants presented an imaginary situation in which Russian troops are landing in Varna. It was this moment that was taken out of the context of the entire conversation and began to spread as a short video clip.

Some of the comments on social networks define the scene as political satire and provocation, related to the debate about Bulgaria's security and relations with Russia. Other users criticize it as inappropriate, pointing to the war in Ukraine and the tension in the Black Sea.

The context of the podcast

„Off the air“ is a project that Maria Tsantsarova joined after leaving bTV. The journalist told the Bulgarian National Radio that in the new format they will strive to maintain high professional standards.

The episode with Ruja Raicheva and Mimi Shishkova was part of the series “The Big Conversation about Bulgaria“. In addition to the hypothetical scenario for Varna, it discussed the presidential elections and political positions before the runoff.

Sources: izvanefir.bg, bnrnews.bg, momichetata.com