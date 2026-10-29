Kiril Valchev: Mr. Kandev is afraid of debate because he has no ideas

Georgi Kandev is afraid of debate, that's why he refuses. But not because he can't speak, as some joke about him. I fully understand people who are worried. He is afraid because he has no idea about his job as vice president. What's more - he has no idea what the vice president does. This was stated by the vice president candidate Kiril Valchev at a meeting with citizens in Pazardzhik. Valchev emphasized that Kandev has no ideas related to the powers of the vice president, about policies with Bulgarians abroad, about the presentation of Bulgaria in the world.

The vice president candidate presented their ideas with the presidential candidate Iliyana Yotova for the inclusion of young people with their proposals on how Bulgaria can move forward. They propose the creation of an Advisory Council for Youth Strategies.

In connection with the promotion of Bulgaria with its history, culture, and talents, Valchev pointed to the idea of Iliyana Yotova as vice president to create a National Bulgarian Cultural Institute following the example of the French Cultural Institute, the Cervantes Institute, and others. Bulgaria is the only country in the European Union that does not have such an institution, and its existence will open up many opportunities.

The vice presidential candidate also shared the proposals related to the procedures for granting Bulgarian citizenship – the main criterion for citizenship by origin should be good command of the Bulgarian language, and Bulgarian identity documents should be handed out at a special ceremony.

„In the agreement, which Andrey Gyurov signed in Kiev as acting Prime Minister, the words war and military are mentioned 44 times. Peace is mentioned four times less – only 11. It says that Bulgaria is actively engaged in the activities of the Coalition of Those Who Want to Go to Ukraine. And a document from Paris of this coalition says that peacekeeping forces will be sent,“ said Kiril Valchev. He appealed to those who claim that the president could not make decisions related to war to read Article 100, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, which states that if the National Assembly is not currently in session, the president can urgently make a decision, including on joining the war, and then the parliament can be convened. “The president has a great responsibility for peace, including at the normative level”, Valchev emphasized. In his words, it is extremely important for Bulgaria to have a president who speaks and works for peace, not for war. “A president who categorically declares himself against sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine. "A president who insists on the participation of the European Union in the peace negotiations in Ukraine, with the strong voice of Bulgaria," said Kiril Valchev. According to him, in the negotiations, our country should have an active role in ensuring security in the Black Sea, for the rights of Bessarabian Bulgarians to be able to speak their mother tongue, to preserve their Bulgarian identity. "Let's finally send not Bulgarian soldiers, but Bulgarian builders to participate in the reconstruction of Ukraine," emphasized the vice-presidential candidate.

„I believe that Iliyana Yotova and I have won the trust of the people because we did not turn our opponents into enemies, we did not succumb to the frenzied malice against us, to the unacceptable bitterness. Our opponents behave as if the day after the elections we will not continue to live together," Kiril Valchev pointed out.