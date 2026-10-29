Deputy Minister Karadimova: Economic diplomacy is a key tool for attracting strategic investments

“In the conditions of increasing international competition, Bulgaria must actively present its economic potential and build long-term partnerships. Economic diplomacy is a key tool for attracting strategic investments, developing the industry and establishing our country as a preferred destination for high-tech production and innovation.“ This was stated by Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Mihaela Karadimova during the opening of the eighth meeting of the Bulgarian Spirit Diplomatic Society, which was attended by ambassadors from over 30 countries.

According to her, in the conditions of a dynamic geopolitical environment and changing trade relations, the dialogue between institutions, business and the diplomatic community is gaining increasing importance. “Our goal is to attract investments that create real added value for the economy — through new technologies, innovations and knowledge transfer. This is the path to modern industry, higher competitiveness and sustainable economic growth“, emphasized Deputy Minister Karadimova.

Among the promising areas for development, she highlighted the automotive industry, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, the defense industry, energy, biotechnology and pharmacy, as well as research and development.

Deputy Minister Karadimova emphasized the need for a predictable investment environment, effective institutional coordination and reduction of the administrative burden. “These factors are essential for attracting strategic investors and creating conditions for the long-term development of Bulgarian enterprises“, she said.

In her speech, Deputy Minister Karadimavoi highlighted the role of diplomatic missions in promoting Bulgaria's investment opportunities and expanding access for Bulgarian companies to international markets. “Successful economic diplomacy is measured by concrete results — more investments, more exports, more high-tech production and new opportunities for Bulgarian business. Through active cooperation with our international partners, we can establish Bulgaria as a competitive economy and a reliable partner in European markets“, said Mihaela Karadimova.