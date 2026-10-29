Radev to the graduates of the Ministry of Interior: Do not go to the dark side

The cadets of the class of 2026 of the faculties of “Police“ and “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ received their diplomas at a ceremony at the Academy of the Ministry of Interior. Among those present were Rumen Radev and the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev.

In his address to the graduates, Radev emphasized that their diplomas are not only an opportunity for professional realization, but also a serious responsibility. In his words, future employees will have to guarantee the life and health of Bulgarian citizens, as well as the security of the country.

“The history of the Ministry of Interior remembers cases when your colleagues went to the dark side, but don't do it, it's not worth it. Service in the name of the homeland is the more dignified path“, said Rumen Radev.

He warned the graduates that in their work they will be faced with both dangers and temptations. Radev pointed out that they will be expected to work at the limit of human capabilities and restore trust in institutions.

Emphasis on security and public order

Radev said that if Bulgaria wants to develop as a European country, it must preserve and strengthen public order and security. In his speech, he also touched on the disclosure of murders in the country, saying that in previous years some of them were not disclosed, but were even covered up.

According to him, the fight against murders on the roads is becoming more manageable, and the country's border is more secure. He expressed confidence that with the contribution of the new employees, this trend will strengthen.

Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev told the cadets that they had not chosen just a profession, but a service in the name of Bulgaria. He expects enthusiasm, desire and energy from them in the performance of their duties.

„Some people work, and we serve. Bulgarian society looks with great hope to our ministry, and we look with great hope to you“, said Demerdzhiev.

Some of the graduates will join the „Border Police“, others will join the fire department, and still others will start working in various police structures. According to the minister, no position is unimportant, because every position matters.

More candidates for training

According to data from the Academy of the Ministry of Interior, the number of candidates for cadets has increased by over 30% compared to the previous year. Between six and seven people competed for one free place.

Interest was also directed at the three bachelor's programs with full-time education: “Countering crime and maintaining public order“, “Border police“ and “Fire and emergency safety“.

Sources: novini.bg