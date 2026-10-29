"Horiv" partially sank near Shabla, hit by drones

The ship “Horiv“, which had been drifting towards the Bulgarian coast for days, has partially sunk near Shabla after the intervention of the Navy. The vessel is lying on the bottom between Tyulenovo and Cape Shabla, with its stern underwater and part of its bow remaining above the surface. “Horiv“ is no longer drifting.

The ship was hit by a naval drone on October 23 near Constanta. After the attack, it remained half-sunk, without crew and navigation lights, and began to move freely south. The current dragged it into Bulgarian territorial waters, which created a risk for shipping.

Earlier in the day, the corvette “Reshitelni“ was waiting near Cape Kaliakra to carry out the task of neutralizing the danger. Bad weather made the operation difficult. The Navy monitored the vessel and took action to sink it after it turned out to be a stable structure.

“To be honest, we struggled to sink it, and today we are continuing. This ship turned out to be a solid structure“, said the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov to bTV. He specified that the ship had been tracked since October 23, and there was a Navy vessel around it all night.

A warning has been issued to ships

Due to the risk of collision, a navigational warning has been issued to vessels in the area. Mariners have been urged to navigate with increased caution and to maintain a safe distance of at least five cables from the “Horiv“. After the partial sinking, the ship is no longer drifting, but its part above the water remains visible in the sea near Shabla.

Sources: novini.bg, maritime.bg, btvnovinite.bg