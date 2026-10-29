28 construction acts in "Baba Alino" are in court

Varna Municipality has issued 28 finding acts for the construction in the area of "Baba Alino", and each of them has been appealed in court. This was announced by Mayor Blagomir Kotsev during a meeting of the Municipal Council in Varna.

According to him, the procedures have not been stopped. The Directorate "Security Management and Control of Public Order" continues to issue acts daily.

„The procedures have not been stopped“.

Kotsev also announced that 18 orders for the removal of illegal constructions in the area have been signed so far. These orders have also been appealed to the court.

All orders are subject to legal proceedings

Thus, the actions of the municipality in the case are related to two groups of documents - 28 ascertaining acts issued for the construction, and 18 orders for the removal of illegal constructions. According to data presented by the mayor, there is no act or order from the aforementioned proceedings that has not been challenged.

The court must rule on the appeals before it becomes clear which of the administrative actions will remain in force. Until the cases are concluded, the issuance of new acts by the municipal directorate continues.

Sources: novini.bg