In Kozloduy, babies are being bathed in mineral water because of chromium

Residents of Kozloduy should not use tap water for drinking and cooking due to the high chromium content. Families with babies and young children are recommended to use mineral water when bathing their children.

The last sample from the water supply network was taken on October 22, and the result was released on October 26. It recorded 90 micrograms of chromium per liter when the maximum permissible level is 50 micrograms per liter. „According to Regulation 9, the level is 50 micrograms per liter, and the last sample came out with 90 micrograms per liter. We are stopping the water for drinking and cooking, and it remains to be used only for sanitary and household needs“, said the director of the RHI – Vratsa, Dr. Chavdar Manov.

According to data from the RHI – Vratsa, water from the central water supply can be used for household and hygienic purposes. Bottled water or water from alternative sources should be used for drinking, cooking and preparing food. The inspection has begun frequent monitoring, and the restrictions will be lifted after two consecutive laboratory tests that meet the regulatory requirements.

Water for childcare facilities

A coordination regional headquarters has been formed to organize the supply of kindergartens, schools and social institutions. The placement of water carriers and water points in different parts of the city is being considered. The priority is the places where food is prepared for children and other vulnerable groups.

„Providing water for two thousand people, we comment on kindergartens, students and nurseries, where cooking is done accordingly“, said the regional governor of Vratsa Rosen Mihaylov. Parents also bring bottled water to kindergartens, and teachers report that the information about the restrictions reached them with a delay.

The reason is related to the drought

The Water and Sanitation Company - Vratsa points to the prolonged drought and the reduction in water quantities as the reason for the deterioration of chemical indicators. „With the drought, with the reduction in water quantities, the chemical indicators are clearly deteriorating. The main goal is to prevent the city from entering a regime“, commented the director of the company, Eng. Angel Prestoyski. Authorities say the chromium detected is not related to the activities of the Kozloduy NPP.

Dr. Manov warned that the risk is related to the prolonged drinking of water with an increased chromium content. “Chromium is dangerous when the water is drunk for a long time, accumulating in the human body“, he pointed out. Meanwhile, the Water and Sewerage Authority - Vratsa announced a 15 percent lower price for water for the period in which the restrictions are in force. The measure will remain in place until the indicators normalize, which may take months.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bnrnews.bg, rmtv.bg