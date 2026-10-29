Radev: There is a video of the drone attack near Shabla

There is a video of the attack on a container ship near Shabla, and the recording has already been shared with Bulgaria's allies. Expert opinions are being conducted on it, the aim of which is to establish who is behind the attack, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced.

“We are expected to finally have an answer and clear proof of who is carrying out these attacks“, Radev told journalists. He stressed that the final conclusions should be made after a full examination of the video material and other data.

Radev rejected the versions on social networks

The Prime Minister described as frivolous the claims that the drone is connected to four or five countries. According to him, different versions are being spread on social networks, but they cannot replace expertise and evidence.

“We want to conduct a full and comprehensive expertise, together with our allies“, Radev said.

At the moment, the perpetrator of the attack has not been announced. The video recording has been provided to the allies, and its analysis is ongoing.

The attack on the container ship near Shabla is another incident with drones in the Black Sea. The international agency Associated Press reported that a series of similar attacks off the coast of Bulgaria and Romania has drawn additional attention from NATO countries.

Sources: dariknews.bg, apnews.com, btvnovinite.bg