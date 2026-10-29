Rumen Radev on the Black Sea: Bulgaria has reached the peak of its capabilities

Bulgaria has reached the peak of what it can do with its available national and allied capabilities due to the drone attacks in the Black Sea. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to journalists, confirming that there is a video recording of the attack on a container ship near Shabla.

The footage has already been shared with the allies, and expert examinations are being carried out on it. According to Radev, the goal is to establish the origin of the drones and to have clear proof of who is behind the attacks.

„It is expected that we will finally have an answer and clear proof of who is carrying out these attacks“, the Prime Minister said.

Radev emphasized that at this stage he cannot say whether the drones are Russian or Ukrainian. He stated that if their origin is proven, Bulgaria will react diplomatically.

L-39 aircraft were prepared

„If the origin of these drones is proven, I will immediately, even the Minister of Foreign Affairs, summon any ambassador to deliver a protest note“, Radev said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Bulgaria cannot take action outside its territorial waters, as this would violate international law. According to him, L-39 aircraft based in Balchik were ready to be scrambled if the drones entered Bulgarian territorial waters.

Such a reaction has not occurred. Radev explained that the country does not have sufficient naval forces to maintain a permanent presence in all parts of the exclusive economic zone. The limitations are also related to the number and capabilities of the ships, as well as weather conditions.

Bulgaria expects support from NATO

„Our ships are limited in number and capabilities. We cannot undertake continuous duty in the entire exclusive economic zone“, the Prime Minister said.

Radev confirmed that he had raised the issue of additional allied support with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. He pointed out that the Alliance's resources also have a limit, as they are distributed from the Baltic Sea over land to the Black Sea.

According to the Prime Minister, the additional designation of a suspected perpetrator will not be enough to stop the attacks. He gave the example of Romania, which stated that the drones were Russian, but this did not prevent a new attack.

Radev defined the ceasefire, sitting at the table for peace negotiations and the political will for dialogue as the only guarantee that the attacks will stop.

Sources: dariknews.bg