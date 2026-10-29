Turkey celebrates 103 years since the establishment of the Republic (VIDEO)

On October 29, Turkey celebrates its national holiday – 103 years since the proclamation of the republic in 1923. On this occasion, the Ambassador of Turkey to Bulgaria Mehmet Sait Uyanık gave an official reception in Sofia, at which he emphasized the importance of Bulgarian-Turkish relations, the strengthening economic partnership and the role of the two countries for security and stability in the region.

“It is a great honor and pleasure for me to celebrate the 103rd anniversary of the founding of our republic with you in Bulgaria, our friend, neighbor and NATO ally“, said the diplomat.

He emphasized the symbolic significance of the celebration in Sofia – a city where the founder of the modern Turkish state, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, served as a military attaché.

„Our republic is the product of our nation's will for independence, its belief in freedom and equality, and its ideal for a modern future.“

In his speech, the ambassador described the relations between Bulgaria and Turkey as an example of a successful regional partnership based on common history, cultural proximity, and growing economic ties.

„Our neighborhood is a product of geography, and our friendship is a product of our shared will.“

According to him, bilateral trade reached EUR 9 billion in 2025, and investments by Turkish companies in Bulgaria provide employment for thousands people.

Among the priorities in bilateral relations, the diplomat pointed out the modernization of border crossings, increasing their throughput capacity and developing railway connections. He singled out the Çerkezköy - Kapıkule project, which has strategic importance for the transport connectivity between Europe and Asia.

„We do not view these steps only as economic projects. Every new investment, every facilitated border crossing means a new opening of the door to new prosperity for people and bringing them closer to each other.“

The ambassador noted that in 2026, intensive contacts were held at a high political level, including meetings between representatives of the governments, parliaments and the energy sector of both countries. Ankara intends to continue working with Sofia in the areas of energy security, green transition, transport and digitalization.

Internationally, the diplomat highlighted the hosting of the NATO summit in Ankara in 2026 and the upcoming 31st UN Climate Change Conference - COP31, in Antalya in November. According to him, these forums demonstrate Turkey's growing role in international diplomacy and its commitment to global security and sustainable development.

The ambassador pointed out that the country has 264 diplomatic missions abroad, which according to the data he presented, places it in third place in the world in terms of the size of its diplomatic network.

„Turkey continues to work to strengthen peace, stability and a just international order in accordance with Ataturk's principle „Peace at home, peace in the world“.“

The speech paid special attention to regional security, including the situation in the Black Sea and the implementation of the Montreux Convention. “While meticulously implementing the Montreux Convention, Turkey attaches great importance to reducing tensions in our region, ensuring the safety of navigation and promoting cooperation between coastal states.“

The Ambassador paid special attention to the role of Bulgarian Turks and Muslims in the development of relations between the two countries.

“Bulgarian Turks and Muslims are the living history of our common past, an integral part of Bulgarian society and are one of the most valuable bridges of our friendship.“

According to him, the millions of citizens who travel, work and maintain contacts between Bulgaria and Turkey annually contribute to strengthening mutual trust. The diplomat expressed confidence that the cooperation between the two countries will continue to develop and will be passed on to future generations as a stronger and more sustainable partnership.

A greeting from the President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, was also read during the official ceremony. He defined the establishment of the Republic in 1923 as a symbol of the aspiration of the Turkish people for independence, freedom and national sovereignty.

In his message, the Turkish president emphasized the country's role in international relations against the backdrop of ongoing wars, conflicts and geopolitical crises.

„In the current complex period marked by wars, conflicts and crises on a regional and global scale, Turkey not only preserves its internal stability, but also assumes responsibility for resolving conflicts.“