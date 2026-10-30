"Action Winter" begins on November 1 with mass inspections

The national action "Winter" begins on November 1 and will last until November 30 throughout the country. For the 11th consecutive year, the campaign will be held in three stages, aimed at the safety of various road users and the preparation of cars for winter conditions.

Bicycles and scooters will be checked first

From November 1 to 10, the control will be aimed at drivers of bicycles, individual electric vehicles, animal-drawn vehicles and small agricultural machinery. The police and local authorities will check the registration, technical condition and light and reflective signaling.

Emphasis will also be placed on compliance with traffic rules, especially when moving in the dark. For bicycles and electric scooters, working lights are among the main requirements for safe movement in reduced visibility.

The focus shifts to pedestrians

The second stage will be held from November 11 to 20 under the motto “Pedestrians, passengers and drivers for tolerance on the road“. Traffic police will monitor the correct crossing, reduce speed and ensure pedestrians have the right of way.

The checks will also cover the use of seat belts and child transport systems. Special attention will be paid to violations after dusk and on unlit or poorly lit road sections.

Headlight and tire inspections at the end of November

The third campaign “Safe driving in winter” will be held from November 21 to 30. Then, the control will be focused on the technical condition of the vehicles and their lighting systems, and if necessary, devices will be used to check the headlights.

The Ministry of Interior reminds that from November 15 to March 1, 2027, vehicles must be driven with tires designed for winter conditions or with tires with a tread depth of at least 4 mm. “Use tires designed for winter conditions, or tires with a tread depth of at least 4 mm“, the department states.

Before traveling, drivers should also check the mandatory equipment of the car: first aid kit, safety triangle, fire extinguisher and reflective vest. The police recommend that the heating system, lights and windshield washer fluid, which must be suitable for low temperatures, be inspected.