The Ministry of Finance maintains daily communication with the European Commission due to the opened excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria. The ministry emphasizes that the talks with Brussels do not change the national responsibility for determining specific public expenditures.

“Decisions on the specific distribution of public funds remain within the powers of the state“, the Ministry of Finance states.

The finance ministry points out that experts from the European Commission have confirmed that Bulgaria has met the deadlines for preparing the 2027 budget. The draft budget plan was submitted on October 15 and is currently being considered by the European institutions.

The assessment of the budget plan is expected on November 24

The official assessment of the European Commission is expected on November 24. It will be included in the autumn package of the European Semester, within which the economic and budgetary policies of the member states are monitored.

According to data from the Council of the European Union, the excessive deficit procedure against Bulgaria was opened on July 10, 2026. At that time, the Council adopted a recommendation that the country take measures to reduce the deficit and comply with a certain corrective plan for net public expenditure.

It is precisely because of this procedure that the Ministry of Finance takes into account the opinions of the European Commission during the budget preparation. However, the ministry clarified that the permanent dialogue does not mean that the European institutions make decisions instead of the Bulgarian authorities on the allocation of the budget.

The bill may be submitted next week

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov told journalists that the draft of the State Budget Act for 2027 will likely be presented next week, if the talks with the European Commission are concluded.

Thus, the next step depends on the conclusion of the current talks and the preparation of the final draft, which must bring national budget decisions into line with the commitments made under the excessive deficit procedure.

Sources: bta.bg