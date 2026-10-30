Two reports of traffic jams in Sofia after the overnight rain

Two reports of traffic jams have been filed in Sofia after the overnight rains. Emergency teams of the Sofia Municipality are working on them, the municipality announced to Nova TV.

A total of eight teams are on standby to respond to the rainfall. At the moment, public transport is moving along its usual routes, with no reported changes in the organization of traffic.

„A total of 8 teams are on standby to respond to the overnight rains.“

The reports are for traffic jams in the capital, and according to the available data there is no information about public transport being stopped. Emergency teams continue to work on the reports.

Sources: novini.bg