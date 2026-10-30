Residents of Malo Buchino threaten to block Struma Motorway

Residents of Malo Buchino are threatening to block the Struma Motorway due to the constant noise from cars and heavy goods traffic. They are demanding that the construction of noise protection facilities, for which they claim they have been waiting for for more than three years, begin.

According to the people, the problem is exacerbated when trucks pass near the highway tunnel. They point out that the noise is felt in both parts of the village, and when other road directions are closed, part of the traffic is redirected to the area.

“If not, we are inclined to close the highway“, said resident Mihail Todorov.

More than four years ago, an on-site inspection of noise levels was carried out, which, according to the information provided, recorded excessive values. The mayor of Malo Buchino, Vesel Etugov, said that the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency had held a public procurement for the construction of noise protection facilities. According to him, a contractor has been selected, funding has been secured, and the procurement has not been appealed.

In May, the local authorities received a response that the construction permit is expected to be issued by the end of the year. However, at the moment, there is no such permit.

The project remains at the design stage

In an official response, the RIA reports that the technical project has been accepted with remarks. They must be removed by the contractor, after which it is necessary to complete all legal and administrative procedures. Only then can construction activities begin.

The road agency specifies that temporary noise reduction measures are not planned due to the impossibility of introducing them.

The residents of Malo Bucino state that they will give a deadline until the end of the year for the construction permit to be issued or for a letter of assignment to be sent and for the actual work to begin. In the absence of action, they threaten to block the “Struma“ highway.

Sources: bntnews.bg