Kiril Petkov comments on the debate between Gyurov and Yotova

Kiril Petkov accused Iliana Yotova of choosing “lies instead of truth“ during the pre-election debate with Andrey Gyurov. The former prime minister and former leader of “We continue the change“ said that she does not deserve to hold the presidency or any other position of power.

The debate between the two candidates was held on BNT before the run-off on November 1. In the first round, Yotova received 34.760% of the votes, and Gyurov - 31.953%.

The dispute over North Macedonia

Petkov defended the role of his cabinet in formulating the French proposal for North Macedonia. According to him, it was his government that turned the veto into a decision that the European Union stood behind in support of the Bulgarian position.

“In today's debate, Iliyana Yotova chose lies instead of the truth“, wrote Petkov.

He also rejected the presentation of the Bulgarian delegation's visit to North Macedonia as part of the negotiations on the French proposal. According to Petkov, the visit was related to the opening of a friendship club.

The contract with “Botaş“ and gas supplies

Among his main criticisms was the defense of the contract with the Turkish company “Botaş“. Petkov claims that the agreement costs Bulgarian citizens 500,000 per day. He contrasted this position with attacks on a framework agreement presented by Gyurov, which, according to him, does not create obligations for the state.

In the debate, Yotova defined the deal with “Botas“ as an emergency measure after the sudden suspension of supplies by “Gazprom“ during the “Petkov“ and “Vassilev“ governments. She attacked Gyurov for the agreement signed in Kiev, stating that it assumes commitments for the “Belene“ nuclear reactors and for participation in a coalition of the willing.

State Security Accusations and Pardons

Petkov linked his criticism of Yotova to her initiative committee. He stated that it contained State Security personnel, that she had worked against Kristalina Georgieva's candidacy for UN Secretary-General, and that she knew Lyuben Gotsev.

The former prime minister also questioned the pardons carried out during Yotova's term as vice president. He stated that she had pardoned five drug traffickers. In the debate itself, the topic of pardons was also raised, including because of the case of a man sentenced to life for double murder.

The dispute over Ukraine and the upcoming run-off election

Petkov accused Yotova of scaring voters with claims about sending Bulgarian soldiers to Ukraine. In the debate, she stated categorically that Bulgarian soldiers would not be sent there either before, during, or after the war. Gyurov also rejected such claims and pointed out that the decisions of the National Assembly do not provide for such participation.

In conclusion, Petkov stated that Bulgaria deserves a president who “tells the truth”, and expressed hope that Yotova's mandate will end after the runoff on November 1.

Sources: news.bg