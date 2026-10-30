Slavi Trifonov announced that TV 7/8 is shutting down

TV 7/8 is shutting down, announced Slavi Trifonov in his message. The leader of "There is such a people" cited the inability of a small private television to survive in the conditions of the Bulgarian advertising market as the reason.

Trifonov accused the two large private national televisions - bTV and NOVA - of organizing a cartel and buying up advertising budgets in advance. According to him, advertisers are forced to advertise only on these two television operators, regardless of viewership and the attitude of viewers towards the other channels.

„In this particular case, there cannot be a small private television, because the two large private national televisions have organized a cartel, suck up all the advertisements in advance, force advertisers to advertise only on them“, said Trifonov.

He added that the television market is not subject to a market economy and that such behavior violates the law and antitrust rules. These statements are Trifonov's position and are not accompanied by specific data or a specified decision of the Commission for the Protection of Competition.

„We made an attempt to fight, and a serious attempt, for seven years“, wrote Trifonov. According to him, televisions are supported by advertising, and when two entities limit access to advertising budgets, free and independent televisions cannot exist.

The television began broadcasting in 2019.

Television 7/8 began broadcasting on November 4, 2019, after Trifonov and his team left bTV. Initially, the channel was distributed free of charge through cable and satellite operators.

From September 1, 2020, access to the program became paid. Viewers could request the inclusion of the television in their package for a monthly fee of 78 stotinki.

In 2026, the channel continued to broadcast political and journalistic programs, including “Slavi Trifonov's Evening Show“, “Krum Savov Live“ and “Studio He“. In January, it was announced that 7/8 would temporarily become free for viewers during the election campaign.

It is not specified when the last broadcast will be

In his message, Trifonov did not specify a specific date on which the television station would cease broadcasting. It was not announced what would happen to the shows and the channel's team.

He thanked his colleagues, team and viewers, then concluded with the words: “Life is a battle and we will meet again on the battlefield, because we are the bad guys!“ Until the publication of the material, bTV and NOVA had not presented a public position on the accusations made.