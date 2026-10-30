The state is looking for opportunities for more grain transportation by rail

The state is looking for opportunities to increase the transportation of grain by rail, with potential volumes exceeding 2.3 million tons per year. This became clear during a meeting between the Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski with representatives of the National Association of Grain Producers and the Association of Grain Traders. A representative of “BDZ – also participated in the meeting. Freight transport“.

Specific opportunities for using rail transport for grain transport were discussed, both in the short term and through investments in a longer term perspective.

As an immediate measure, a review will be made of the railway stations that have the capacity to load and unload grain. The information will be provided to producers and traders so that they can plan their transport operations more effectively. The possibility of restoring the activity of some small freight stations that are currently not in use will also be explored.

In the longer term, the development of intermodal terminals is envisaged, through which cargo can be transferred from road to rail transport. This will create additional opportunities for combining the two types of transport and for more efficient movement of large quantities of grain.

„Until now, the state has not invested enough in the development of railway stations as logistics structures. The creation of intermodal opportunities can be beneficial for both the state railways and grain producers - – „Freight transportation“ will have more orders, and producers will have additional opportunities for the sale of their production“, said Minister Georgi Peev.