Chepelare increased the allowance for a newborn to 1,500 euros

The Municipal Council in Chepelare increased the one-time financial assistance for a newborn or adopted child to 1,500 euros. The amount is nearly three times higher than the amount granted at the beginning of 2026 - 511.29 euros.

The new assistance will be paid in two installments. The first 1,000 euros will be provided after the child turns 18 months old. For the second tranche of 500 euros, parents will have to present a document certifying that the child has attended a kindergarten in the territory of the Chepelare municipality for a full year.

With the change, the local government aims to encourage young families to stay, work and raise their children in the area. Thus, receiving the full amount of assistance is related not only to the child's age, but also to attending a local kindergarten.

At the same meeting, the Municipal Council also set a maximum amount of 300 euros for the one-time social assistance for extremely needy residents. The funds are intended for families in crisis.

Sources: blitz.bg, focus-news.net