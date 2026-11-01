Road conditions: repairs, borders and "Winter" campaign

Repairs and temporary restrictions continue to hinder traffic on some of the main road routes. On the "Trakia" highway near Muhovo, in the direction of Burgas, drivers must drive with increased caution due to the safety of the section in the emergency lane. The restriction is in effect between km 44+400 and km 46+480, with activities planned until December 31, 2026.

Restrictions also continue on the "Maritsa" highway to the "Kapitan Andreevo" border checkpoint. Between km 108+850 and km 109+500, traffic is in one lane, and the speed is limited to 50 km/h due to the repair of expansion joints on an agricultural underpass. In two neighboring sections - from km 109+300 to km 109+900 and from km 110+525 to km 111+175 - there is also a single lane with a speed limit of 50 km/h due to the repair of facilities.

Discrepancy in data for the border with Turkey

The latest published summary of the “Border Police“, quoted by BTA, indicates normal traffic at all border crossings with neighboring countries. The data was up-to-date as of the morning hours of October 31.

A later publication by “Meduzata“ reports about difficult freight traffic from Turkey due to protest blockades at the Kapıkule and Hamzabeyli checkpoints. According to the information, about 4,000 trucks were waiting to pass, while cars, taxis and buses were able to move. The discrepancy between the two reports is related to the different time of publication and the changing situation on Turkish territory.

Action “Winter“ begins

The traffic police begins the national action “Winter“, which will last until November 30. The first stage – from November 1 to 10 – is aimed at the technical condition and readiness of vehicles for movement in complicated conditions.

„The control will be on all lines, every road violator will be subject to punishment“, said Commissioner Sergey Aleksov from the „Traffic Police“.

From November 15 to March 1, cars must have winter tires or a tread of no less than 4 millimeters. The police will also monitor speed, distance and risky maneuvers.

Rain and snow in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow code for significant precipitation on November 1 and 2. From the afternoon hours, a warning has also been issued for the danger of flash floods. Significant precipitation is expected in the mountains, with the rain turning into snow above 1,700 meters.

The latest published information from the Mountain Rescue Service assesses the conditions on Vitosha as poor. Fog and a temperature of about 2 degrees were reported on Aleko, and there was no avalanche information submitted for the area.

Fire Department Summary

In the last 24 hours, 26 fires have been extinguished in the country, with one person injured, BTA reported based on data from the General Directorate of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“.

Sources: bta.bg, meduzata.com