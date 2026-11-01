Election Day in Ruse Region started quietly, with all 335 sectional election commissions in the region opening their doors on time. The first voters arrived in front of the polling stations minutes before the official start of voting.

A problem with an electronic voting device occurred in one of the polling stations. According to the Ruse regional administration, a technician conducted an on-site inspection and found that the cause was the machine's extension cord. The problem has already been fixed.

Out of a total of 335 sectional election commissions, six are additional, and five are mobile. Tactile templates are provided in 13 sections, making it easier for people with visual impairments to vote.

According to the latest data, just over 194,000 people have the right to vote in the Ruse region.