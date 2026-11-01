Kostadinov: For the first time I voted not for, but against

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The leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov voted in Varna and said that for the first time in his life he voted not "for", but "against". He exercised his right to vote around 10 am.

„Many millions of Bulgarians like me have no choice. For the first time in my life I voted not "for", but "against". This makes us seriously think - all of us who are involved in politics,&ldash; Kostadinov told NOVA.

According to him, the lack of political debate is among the reasons for the voters' withdrawal. Kostadinov said that the refusal of some of the political forces to talk to each other has deprived citizens of the opportunity to get acquainted with the positions and ideas of the participants in the vote.

“Political activity makes sense when the main action is for political actors to talk to each other, to clash ideas and to see who really weighs how much and what their ideas are“, said the leader of “Vazrazhdane“.

In his words, after the failed debate after the first round, the conversation before the runoff was “extremely empty of content“.

Kostadinov said that despite his disappointment, he voted because he accepts this as a personal responsibility and a way to set an example. He accused the political elite of having lost substance in the democratic process through his actions.

In his statement, Kostadinov called on political forces not to consider the state as their property.

“I remind both sides that it belongs to us, the Bulgarians. It does not belong to the Euroliberals, nor to others who are trying to mimic a different position before the Bulgarian electorate. It belongs solely to the free Bulgarian people,“ he said.

Kostadin Kostadinov was a presidential candidate with Petar Volgin as his vice-presidential candidate. The presidential candidate pair finished third in the first round with 12.545% support.